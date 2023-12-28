Barmore was ‘about to cry' after jersey swapping with this Chiefs player

Barmore was ‘about to cry' after jersey swapping with this Chiefs player originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christian Barmore is enjoying a stellar season for the New England Patriots.

He leads the team with 8.5 sacks and is playing at an All-Pro level. His most recent game was arguably the best of his career. Barmore tallied three sacks, eight tackles and four QB hits in the Patriots' 26-23 win over the Broncos in Denver last week.

The 2021 second-round draft pick played well two weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs, too. The Patriots lost 27-17, but Barmore had six tackles and a sack.

It was the first time that Barmore played in a game featuring his favorite player and someone he has watched for a long time: Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones.

“Chris Jones, that’s my favorite player,” Barmore told reporters at a press conference Thursday. “Chris Jones to me, he’s got the best hands I’ve ever seen. He’s so quick. He’s big. He’s so dominant, especially in the run. And his hands, I like how (he uses) his hands.”

Barmore talked to Jones after the game, and it was an experience he won't soon forget.

“He gave me a jersey. I was about to cry,” Barmore said. “I looked up to that man, especially when I was young. That man was so dominant. I’ve seen him in college. I love his style.”

Jones is one of the best pass rushers of his era. He has helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowl titles in the eight years since they drafted him in 2016, including last season when he tied a career high with 15.5 sacks.

Jones is a good player for Barmore to watch and study. The Chiefs star has a rare combination of power, athleticism and a high football IQ. It remains to be seen whether Barmore can be as effective as Jones on a consistent basis for many years, but the Patriots defensive tackle is off to a pretty good start.