'Barmack saying all the right things' or 'too premature'?

We asked for your thoughts after BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat spoke exclusively to potential Motherwell investor Erik Barmack.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Roland: The dialogue is very positive. Being a small shareholder and a member of the Well Society, my main objective is that the club survive and are able to compete, but shouldn't lose an element of control in the future that might jeopardise the club in the long term, so what's been said is encouraging.

Anon: I really like the fact he is willing to work with the Well Society, additional investment into the club should be welcomed. Every club seems to be gaining extra investment so it's important we aren't left behind and can remain competitive with other similar stature clubs in the league.

James: Motherwell has always been a part of my life. From winning the Scottish Cup in 91, to hearing the Champions League theme blast out at Fir Park, the Well have done amazing to stay in the Premiership while trying to run a club and compete with minimal funds. Fingers crossed Mr Barmack's plan comes to fruition.

Anon: No substantive plan has been laid out. Nothing has been agreed. Too premature to support or object. Let's wait and see how this develops or not.

Miles: This is a very good interview. I'm intrigued as to how an investor such as this intends to work with Well Society. But I think the messages here are positive and sensibly caution.

James: This is fantastic news for my club. The Well Society has been great but it's still a small fanbase and not a rich one. This will help get the club media interest and help it be run more as a viral business and hopefully a fairytale cup run would make a good TV show.

Thomas: He’s saying all the right things so far. He seems to have a passion and a vision for the club. His experience and contacts would be a benefit to any club. I think we should welcome him and give him the opportunity to put his vision into action.

Anon: Saying all the right things and not looking to oust the Society. That’s an huge thing for most fans. Excited by the thought of this partnership. An outsider with a wealth of business knowledge and contacts should have plenty to bring to the table. Let’s look forward to seeing the finer details, then the fans will decide.