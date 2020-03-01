Morkov clinches 'indescribable' gold a day after coronavirus all-clear

Denmark's Michael Morkov (R) and Lasse Norman Hansen celebrate winning the madison world title a day after Morkov was released from quarantine Denmark's Michael Morkov (R) and Lasse Norman Hansen celebrate winning the madison world title a day after Morkov was released from quarantine (AFP Photo/Tobias SCHWARZ)

Berlin (AFP) - Denmark's Michael Morkov said winning the men's madison title at the world track cycling championships in Berlin on Sunday just a day after being released from coronavirus quarantine was "indescribable".

Morkov had been placed in isolation in his hotel room after arriving in Germany having competed at the UAE Tour which was cut short after two Italian staff members on the race tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"From not being able to race to becoming world champion in my absolute favourite discipline is indescribable," he told BBC Sport.

"Two days ago I was doubting I could start the race. I'm feeling on top of the world now," he added.

The 34-year-old was cleared to take part on Saturday and repeated his feat of 11 years ago by clinching victory while partner Lasse Norman Hansen added to his team pursuit win on Thursday.

European champions Morkov and Hansen beat New Zealand's Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate in second and Germany's title holders Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt who finished third in the non-Olympic event.

Morkov joked he would go into confinement again if it meant further success.

"It looks like it works," he said. "I hope it's not because of a virus but I can go into isolation voluntarily again.

"I stayed very calm and stuck to my preparations in my room. In the end it hasn't affected me at all," he added.

Elsewhere, Germany's Emma Hinze claimed her third gold medal in five days in the women's keirin adding to her sprint and team spint successes while the Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen retained his men's sprint title.

Britain's 2017 world champion Elinor Barker claimed victory in the women's points.

Barker, 25, totalled 50 points to win from second-placed American Jennifer Valente (34 points) with Norwegian Anita Yvonne Stenberg third (33 points).

The Olympic team pursuit champion, and four-time world champion, was assured of victory when she stole ahead to lap the peloton twice, earning herself a 20-point bonus along the way.

She brought home the first gold medal for Britain, a less dominant force at these world championships than in previous editions since the 2012 London Olympics.

Barker on Thursday won silver with the women's team pursuit squad while Britain also claimed silver in the men's team sprint and bronze in the men's omnium.