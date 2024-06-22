Baribo and the Philadelphia Union host Charlotte FC

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (AP) — Charlotte FC (8-6-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-6-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Philadelphia -123, Charlotte FC +298, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Thai Baribo leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against Cincinnati.

The Union are 1-4-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Daniel Gazdag paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 10 goals. The Union have scored 31.

Charlotte is 6-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks second in the MLS allowing just 20 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has 10 goals for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Kerwin Vargas has scored four goals and added one assist for Charlotte. Patrick Agyemang has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 1-5-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Charlotte: 5-2-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Andre Blake (injured).

Charlotte: Patrick Agyemang (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.