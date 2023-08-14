Bargains found at U.S. 12 sale weekend
More than 200 registered sale displays were set up Friday, Saturday and Sunday along U.S. 12 from New Buffalo to Detroit. Vendors across St. Joseph County set up tables of bargains for sale, from vintage glassware and books to furniture and household knick-knacks. Rain passing through Saturday briefly paused a number of sales in Sturgis, before clearing skies put sales back into full swing.
