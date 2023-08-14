Bargains found at U.S. 12 sale weekend

The Sturgis Historical Museum - At the Depot offered a collection of surplus Sturgis historical items for sale as well as nonlocal antiques, with proceeds to benefit the museum’s mission.

More than 200 registered sale displays were set up Friday, Saturday and Sunday along U.S. 12 from New Buffalo to Detroit. Vendors across St. Joseph County set up tables of bargains for sale, from vintage glassware and books to furniture and household knick-knacks. Rain passing through Saturday briefly paused a number of sales in Sturgis, before clearing skies put sales back into full swing.

The Neuman-Wenzel post of the Sturgis American Legion had several tables of yard sale finds set up along U.S. 12 over the weekend.

