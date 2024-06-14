Bargain: Barcelona offered forward target for tiny price

Barcelona are looking to bolster their forward line this summer, but are unsure of just how much money with which they will have to do so, in particular with the midfield also a priority for Sporting Director Deco. In recent weeks it has been revealed that Barcelona have scouted Ayoze Perez of Real Betis as an option – he would certainly be within their budget, if they have any.

According to MD, Barcelona have been offered the Spain international for just €4m. His Real Betis contract has a clause in it which states that he can leave the club for a bargain price, although they will have to offer him a larger salary. If Betis match the money that the Blaugrana are willing to offer, then it rises to €12m.

Ayoze scored 11 times this season for Betis, and found the net in Spain’s warm-up friendlies too. While he is likely not the ideal option, he is a versatile back for a few years at the age of 30. Barcelona back-up forwards have struggled of late though, as youngster Vitor Roque can testify, but Ayoze does have plenty of experience, and knows the league well.