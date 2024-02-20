Barfknecht scores 21 points to lead Fond du Lac boys basketball in loss at Oshkosh North

Here are the results from Friday's high school sports action.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oshkosh North 85, Fond du Lac 70

OSHKOSH - The Cardinals (10-12, 8-8 Fox Valley Association) fell to the Spartans (17-5, 14-2), who clinched the FVA outright with the win.

Rocky Barfknecht led Fondy with 21 points, Marvin Haslett III followed with 16, and Eli Zimmerman sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Oshkosh North senior Stevie Clark scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds with four assists and a pair of steals to lead the Spartans.

North sophomore Bryce Ott added 19 points, 13 rebounds for a double-double with three steals, senior Carter Strange had 11 points, and junior Zay Mitchell had 10, all in the first half, with eight boards and seven assists for Oshkosh.

Fond du Lac 28 42 - 70

Oshkosh North 50 35 - 85

Omro 75, St. Mary's Springs 67

FOND DU LAC - The Ledgers (11-11, 6-7) fell to the Flyway champions, Omro (19-3, 13-0), with a game to go from clinching a perfect run through conference.

Sam Lucas went 3-for-5 on threes, finishing with a game-high 24 points to lead Springs. Noah Moul chipped in with a double-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds and John Coon had 11 points, seven boards and six assists.

Ryan Schoeni led the Foxes with 23 points, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, with six rebounds and seven assists. Keenan Rahn added a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds along with a pair of steals and three blocks.

Mason Gruss chipped in with 13 points for Omro and Mason Huth also double-doubled with 11 points, 11 assists and three steals.

Omro 47 28 - 75

Springs 38 29 - 67

Oakfield 65, Wayland Academy 26

BEAVER DAM - The Oaks (17-5, 11-2) blew out the Big Red (4-14, 2-11) to clinch at least a share of the Trailways-East conference championship.

Davis Dercks led Oakfield with 15 points, and the duo of Mitchell Moser and Broede Collien each added 12 for the Oaks.

Oakfield 31 34 - 65

Wayland 13 13 - 26

Lomira 53, Campbellsport 50 - (OT)

CAMPBELLSPORT - The Lions (14-8, 10-3) narrowly avoided an upset to the Cougars (5-16, 2-11), squeaking out a close victory to move into a tie for second place in the Flyway with Winnebago Lutheran.

Jake Broeske led Lomira with 15 points and Logan Menzer had 11 points on three 3-pointers between the second half and the game-winning bucket in overtime.

Jace Goebel made four 3-pointers to lead Campbellsport with a game-high 20 points and Ethan Pickering added 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Pickering scored 11 of his points in the second half.

Lomira 20 30 3 - 53

Campebellsport 19 31 0 - 50

Waupun 86, Wausau East 72

WAUSAU - The Warriors (15-7, 10-1 East Central) defeated the Lumberjacks (16-6, 8-3 Wisconsin Valley) in a non-conference contest.

Aiden Hawkinson had a double-double of 27 points, 12 rebounds with four assists and two steals to lead Waupun and Logan Prall followed with 17 points, five boards and four assists.

Jake Krueger and Issac Vande Kamp each added 12 points for the Warriors.

Laconia 57, North Fond du Lac 41

ROSENDALE - The Spartans (14-8, 8-5) extended their Flyway conference winning streak to four games and overall win streak to six games with the blowout over the Orioles (1-21, 0-13).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 2 (D-3) Waupun 56, Waunakee 38

WAUPUN - In a battle of the Warriors, No. 2-ranked Waupun (21-3, 11-1 East Central) came out on top of Waunakee (12-12, 6-8 Badger-Large) with an 18-point non-conference victory.

Rowan Harder led Waupun with 17 points and Kayl Petersen followed with a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Ellen Dotzler led Waunakee with 10 points.

Waunakee 15 23 - 38

Waupun 35 21 - 56

GIRLS HOCKEY

Arrowhead 8, Warbirds 1

FOND DU LAC - The Warbirds (13-10-1, 5-5-1 Eastern Shores) season came to an end in a regional final against their conference rival Warhawks (14-11, 4-6).

The Warbirds outshot Arrowhead, 31-22, despite the blowout loss.

Kristi Binder avoided a shutout with the final goal of the game on an assist from Callie Rottman.

Bella Hamel had a hat trick to lead the Warhawks. Kendall Danielson followed with a pair of goals for Arrowhead, including one shorthanded, and Alexa Jarvis had a goal with two assists.

Emma Jillig had 16 saves for the Warbirds and Kat Friel had 30 saves for the Warhawks.

