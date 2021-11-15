Barely touched in blowout win, how Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott got facial wound

Dak Prescott had his way with the Atlanta Falcons defense Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys’ 43-3 rout at AT&T Stadium.

In fact, the hardest shot he took all day came on the sideline. From a teammate.

After connecting with receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, on a pass in which he took the Falcons’ best shot of the day, he was celebrating on the sideline afterward when Lamb approached him.

“I come off the field, put my helmet down, then I see CeeDee coming past me, so I give him a holler, tell him ‘Good job’ and I guess he thinks I have my helmet on so he leans to do the the helmet tap, the face mask to cheek,” said Prescott, who had some swelling and reddish bruising on his right cheek. “I’m alright. I’m tough.”

Prescott threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-31 passing. Both scoring passes were to Lamb. The head bump came after the second Lamb touchdown, which gave the Cowboys a commanding 28-3 lead.

“The hardest hit was CeeDee on the sideline,” Prescott said jokingly. “I’ll be fine.”

Prescott sat for all of the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up 40 points after the third.

The Cowboys (7-2) play at the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.