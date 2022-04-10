Barely recruited, N Dakota State WR Christian Watson could turn into pro star

North Dakota State receiver Chrisitan Watson is an incredible top-tier talent, despite going to North Dakota State. His rise from being discovered while collegiate recruiters were checking out other talent at Plant High in Florida has been incredible, and in March he turned in one of the best combine performances in recent memory.

That coming on the heels of an impressive week of practice at the Senior Bowl has cemented what people see on tape from his time with the Bisons. Watson will be able to play at the pro level. He has break-away speed, can eliminate pursuit angles, and is a phenomenal ball tracker. Would he fit in Dallas as a potential Gallup replacement? Let’s take a look at his film to find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 211 pounds

Jersey Number: 1

Stats (2021): 43receptions, 801 yards, 7touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): 15 carries, 114 yards, 1 touchdown

Christian Watson is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WGDb5WvptX #RAS pic.twitter.com/aLnSDCyrS1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Western Illinois (2019), South Dakota (2019), Albany (2021), Valparaiso (2021), Northern Iowa (2021)

Best Game: Northern Iowa (2021)

Worst Game: Albany (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Works to give his QB an open throwing window on broken plays and works to them on non-broken plays. He deaccelerates quickly and sinks his hips going into breaks. Able to sell speed and gain separation on comeback routes. Finds soft spots vs zone to give his QB and open throwing window.

Blocking: Gains a sense of urgency when the ball carrier is near him, otherwise, it’s very minimal effort here. Does a relatively decent job of staying between the ball carrier and defender.

Contested Catch Ability: See him go up and extend his hands away from his frame, but don’t see many contested grabs from him.

Beating Press: Didn’t display a wide range of releases. Didn’t have many situations where he was asked to do more than a speed release. Will need to develop more to have sustained success in the pros.

Long Speed: Gets to top gear quickly, has no problem accelerating past defenders. Ran a 4.44 coming out of high school, surely it has improved Off tape he looks like a 4.38-4.40 guy. Has the long speed to remain separated after giving a double move and throwing a defender off. Capable of eliminating pursuit angles with his speed.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Gains separation well, gains it with double moves, or route running and is able to keep it with his long speed.

Ball Skills: Has good spatial awareness near the sideline to make sure he gets his feet in bounds.

YAC Ability: Shifty enough to make one or two people miss in the open field, but don’t expect him to turn into Dante Hall or anyone out there.

Ball Tracking: Able to track the ball deep over his shoulder, or deep downfield.

Versatility: Can take reverses for a touchdown, can play outside and slot. Able to take hand offs for a big gain. Versatility is no concern for Watson.

Strengths:

Very fast player, can eliminate pursuit angles, adequate at gaining separation. Runs routes very well, sinks hips going into breaks, and gives stutter steps to help gain separation. Has very good ball tracking skills, and is versatile, has no problem taking a reverse for a big gain.

Weaknesses:

Lacks a wide range of releases, didn’t see him pressed often, if he was at all it was very rare; thus only saw one release, he will need to add more to his toolbox to have sustained success in the NFL. Didn’t see him go up and make any contested catches, he extends his hands away from his frame well but he left me with questions about how he deals with contact. Adequate blocker, not the worst but serviceable.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys are clearly in need of another receiver if they want to finally realize the plans they had in 2020 when they drafted CeeDee Lamb. With Amari Cooper’s departure, the three-headed monster has to be re-envisioned after losing QB Dak Prescott for much of 2020 and Michael Gallup for much of 2021.

Watson would fit very well in this offense. While he does not offer the contested catch ability Gallup brings, he wins in other ways. He wins with his route running and speed, which is what the club had in Cooper, but they felt was too expensive for his production the last two seasons. He can be a gadget player in Kellen Moore’s offense with his speed ability and his production off of reverses in college. That’s something that Dallas is now missing with the exodus of Cedrick Wilson to Miami.

Once he develops more releases to his game and shows some contested catch ability, he will be a deadly threat to any offense.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 13.25 Beating Press (10) 7 Blocking (5) 3.25 YAC Ability (10) 8.35 Contested Catch Ability (10) 6.5 Ball Tracking (10) 9.5 Separation (10) 8.25 Long Speed (10) 9.2 Ball Skills (10) 9.6 Versatility (10) 9

Final Grade

83.9, 2nd round player

