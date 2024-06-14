Barella sends Italy message in final EURO 2024 warm-up session

Nicolò Barella seemed to be trying to show how ready he is for Italy’s EURO 2024 opener in today’s training session, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be risked from the start against Albania.

The game kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time, followed by fixtures against Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

Barella only returned to training yesterday, having missed both warm-up friendly matches against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a muscular issue.

Barella raring to go for Italy

According to reports from the training camp in Iserlohn, the midfielder was throwing himself around with wild abandon, including lunging into a three-way challenge.

The Inter man may well have been trying to prove to coach Luciano Spalletti that he is ready and raring to go.

However, with Spain and Croatia coming up, it is entirely possible Barella will be initially rested in favour of Bryan Cristante.

Nicolò Fagioli was in training today, but not expected to feature against Albania due to a bruised fibula.

Once again, Spalletti tested the four-man defence, as Albania play with only one centre-forward.

(4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Chiesa, Jorginho, Barella, Dimarco; Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca