Barella ‘never had any doubts’ about new Inter contract

Nicolò Barella assures he ‘never had any doubts’ about signing a new contract with Inter to June 2029, even when he was linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The midfielder has reportedly become the highest-paid Italian player in Serie A with €7m per season including various easy to achieve add-ons.

“Today I am extremely happy and moved to extend my contract with Inter for a number of years,” the Italy international told the official Inter website.

“I have never had any doubts: I believe in this project and, most of all, I wanted to sign before the European tournament. I am truly proud to be able to keep fighting for the colours of this great Club for years to come.

“My wish is to continue on the successful journey that the squad and coach have experienced in recent years. We want to keep growing and bring more joy to our fans. We have had unforgettable moments with them and I am sure there will be many more.

“I cannot wait to go again in front of the wonderful Nerazzurri fans, all of us together for Inter.”

Barella committed to Inter future

The Nerazzurri have just won their historic 20th Serie A title and the year before had reached the Champions League Final.

Barella was one of the most sought-after players in the Inter squad, having been linked in recent years with a potential Premier League move to Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona were other candidates abroad, but he only ever had his eyes on a new deal with Inter.

The 27-year-old moved from hometown club Cagliari for a total €44.5m in 2019 and now has 235 competitive appearances for Inter under his belt, scoring 22 goals and providing 51 assists.