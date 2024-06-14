Barella fit for Italy's opening match at Euro 2024

Italy's Nicolo Barella in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A soccer match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium. Matthias Balk/dpa

Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella is fit to play the defending champions' Euro 2024 opening match against Albania on Saturday after recovering from injury.

"Everything points to him being available," coach Luciano Spalletti said in a news conference on Friday.

"He completed the entire training session yesterday. Today he trained with the others and we'll see what happens," he added.

Barella has been recently sidelined due to muscular issues.

Despite entering the tournament defending their crown from 2021, Italy aren't seen as favourites to take the trophy again, but captain Gianluigi Donnarumma sees a similar atmosphere within the team as to the one during the successful campaign.

"We're trying to repeat those magical nights, we have the same spirit as in 2021. The team is ready and doesn't need any advice," he said.

Donnarumma is among the group of eight players who were part of the Euro 2020 triumph.

He and his team-mates want to benefit from the experience of Italy great Gianluigi Buffon, who won the World Cup in Germany in 2006 and is now head of the Italian delegation.

"Of course it helps us a lot to have Gigi with us, who made history here in 2006. He tells us about his experiences, about the unforgettable summer of 2006," Donnarumma said.