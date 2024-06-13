Barella and Fagioli back in full Italy training for EURO 2024 debut

Italy are preparing for Saturday’s EURO 2024 opener against Albania and there was good news, as Nicolò Barella, Davide Frattesi and Nicolò Fagioli all took part in training.

The match kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT), before the Azzurri also face Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

Barella was forced to miss both the warm-up friendlies against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a muscular issue, not taking part in any of the training sessions either.

However, the Inter midfielder was back in the group today with the rest of his teammates.

Italy hope for Barella and Fagioli

It remains to be seen if Barella will be risked in the starting XI against Albania, as it is perhaps more likely he’ll be rested in favour of the tougher fixtures.

Juventus man Fagioli started against Bosnia and Herzegovina, picking up a slight muscular problem during that game, but that was only to be expected after missing eight months through a ban for illegal gambling.

As for Frattesi, he was already back with the rest of the squad yesterday and it was never really a concern.