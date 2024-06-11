Barella 2029: a leader, big goals and seven trophies with Inter

An incredible process of development has seen him grow, prove himself and become one of the key men for Inter. His path has always been one of talent and determination. Nicolò Barella and Inter will continue together until 20XX. This extension is the natural result of five seasons, in which our number 23 has made 235 total appearances and scored 22 goals.

His story began in Sardinia, in Sestu (Cagliari) to be precise. That was where it all began, where his determination and desire to make it were cultivated on fertile ground, thanks in part to his father who supported Nicolò right from the outset of his footballing dream. He spent his early education in the game at the Scuola Calcio "Gigi Riva", before playing youth football for Cagliari, with whom he made his Serie A debut. Nicolò's career developed step by step, driven by his incredible grit, innate talent and constant hard work.

After a season on loan at Como, he returned to Sardinian and played three seasons in the top flight before joining Inter in the summer of 2019.

The colours of this Club became, season by season, part of his ever-increasing stock. In his first season with the Nerazzurri, he showed great improvement and made it all the way to the Europa League final. The following year, he won his first piece of silverware, helping Inter to their 19th league title with three goals in 36 appearances.

Then, the Azzurri. Having cemented himself as a key starter for Italy, Barella won the European Championship at Wembley against England in 2021. He was a huge figure throughout the campaign, chipping with a goal against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

In 2021/22, he added a Supercoppa and Coppa Italia to his trophy cabinet. The following season, he beat his personal best goal tally in a single season (9) and ended the campaign with two more trophies and a Champions League final appearance in Istanbul. As well as his goals, consistently high performance levels saw him named as the Best Midfielder in Serie A in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

In the season just gone, his contribution of quality, commitment and unselfishness were decisive in the Nerazzurri securing the coveted Second Star. The Nerazzurri's midfield man had a flawless campaign, proving, yet again, just what he is capable of. He is, by now, a leader in the dressing room and has reached the impressive milestone of 200 appearances for the Club. Unstoppable as that right-sided centre-mid, Barella proved pivotal due to his efforts to track back as well as his capacity to get forward and aid the attack. He scored twice in Serie A last season: the first, a huge goal, was away at Napoli on matchday 14; the second wrapped up a 2-0 win at home to Lecce. These goals complemented his excellent season and exemplified the impressive contribution made by our number 23 in a year made even better by another Supercoppa title, his seventh trophy with Inter.