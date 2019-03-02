Bare necessity as Canadian golfer goes shirtless to make first PGA cut

Miami (AFP) - At this rate, Drew Nesbitt will be taking his shirt off every time he plays in a PGA Tour event.

The 23-year-old Canadian made the first PGA cut of his career after removing his shirt to punch a shot out of water at the par-4 sixth hole in Friday's second round of the Honda Classic.

Nesbitt, sharing 2,015th in the world rankings, fired back-to-back one-over par 71s to make the cut on the number before soaring to a 77 Saturday to stand 83rd on 219, last among those who reached the weekend at PGA National.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nesbitt's improbable par save came after he sent his tee shot 308 yards into a playable position in the water at the sixth hole, his 15th hole of the round after a back-nine start.

After removing his shirt, Nesbitt punched the ball out of the water and his second shot landed 50 yards from the cup. He then got up and down for par.

Nesbitt, whose only other PGA event was the 2017 Canadian Open, was dubbed "Aquaman" on The Golf Channel for his brief nautical adventure.

Nesbitt, who last year shot the first 59 on the PGA Latinoamerica Tour, nearly splashed down on Friday's penultimate hole, the par-4 eighth, but his approach from the left rough skipped across a water hazard and finished just shy of the green. He made bogey but salvaged par at the ninth to make the cut.