‘Bare Knuckle FC: KnuckleMania’ live stream and official results (8 p.m. ET)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bohn
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“Bare Knuckle FC: “KnuckleMania” takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson in Clearwater, Fla.. The main card streams via online pay-per-view on Fite TV following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, Paige VanZant make her first post-UFC combat sports appearance as she transitions from MMA to bare knuckle boxing for a showdown with Britain Hart. The contest is scheduled for the women’s 125-pound division.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart

  • Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen – for bantamweight title

  • Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry

  • Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane

  • Lorenzo Hunt vs. Rob Morrow

  • John Chalbeck vs. Greg Bono

  • Haim Gozali vs. John McCalliste

  • Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling

  • Dillon Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Travis Thompson vs. Dave Morgan

  • Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert

  • Jeff Bailey vs. Drew Lipton

Latest Stories