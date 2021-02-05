‘Bare Knuckle FC: KnuckleMania’ live stream and official results (8 p.m. ET)
“Bare Knuckle FC: “KnuckleMania” takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson in Clearwater, Fla.. The main card streams via online pay-per-view on Fite TV following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, Paige VanZant make her first post-UFC combat sports appearance as she transitions from MMA to bare knuckle boxing for a showdown with Britain Hart. The contest is scheduled for the women’s 125-pound division.
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 9 p.m. ET)
Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart
Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen – for bantamweight title
Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry
Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Rob Morrow
John Chalbeck vs. Greg Bono
Haim Gozali vs. John McCalliste
Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling
Dillon Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 8 p.m. ET)
Travis Thompson vs. Dave Morgan
Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert
Jeff Bailey vs. Drew Lipton