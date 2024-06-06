Bare-Knuckle Boxing's Bloody History—and Its Link to Fight Sports Now

Courtesy of Bobby Gunn/Getty Images; Jason Speakman/MH Illustration



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



EARLIER THIS YEAR, Conor McGregor, the MMA and Road House star, announced he was a part owner in the fastest growing combat sport in the world: bare-knuckle boxing.

"Welcome to the big leagues," he said to the crowd at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) event, according to ESPN.

McGregor, who preened naked through his role as Knox in the Jake Gyllenhaal-led streaming hit and became a worldwide celebrity outside the UFC's Octagon like no other fighter from the promotion, knows the value of spectacle—and how this sport captures the fight-world zeitgeist in a special way.

But it's not just bare-knuckle boxing. YouTuber Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson, who’s nearing Social Security. Strongmen who can deadlift over 1,000 pounds have stepped into the ring to settle feuds, and the slap fight event that UFC honcho Dana White forced into existence is pushing the limits of what might constitute a fight. All of it seems to point in one direction—spectacle has overtaken sport in combat competition.

Shop Now Bare Knuckle: Bobby Gunn, 73-0 Undefeated. A Dad. A Dream. A Fight Like You've Never Seen amazon.com $24.62

But in the case of bare knuckle, there’s a twist: The spectacle has always been the sport itself. Once a popular pastime in the 1800s, bare knuckle boxing fell into a world of illegal underground matches, the grainy YouTube videos adding to its mystique. It’s inherently bloody, but fighters don’t punch as hard as gloved combatants to keep from breaking their hands, resulting in softer blows to the skull and hence fewer concussions, according to studies. And its modern resurgence is nothing short of a Hollywood script—the sport rising from illegal matches in mobster dens to become a $411 million global phenomenon.



Which brings us to perhaps the craziest part of all—how its modern resurgence began with Bobby Gunn, a 73-0 true-life Rocky story who risked everything to give his daughter a better life.

The following is a condensed excerpt from Bare Knuckle: Bobby Gunn, 73–0 Undefeated. A Dad. A Dream. A Fight like You’ve Never Seen.

COME BY YOURSELF.

My introduction to the underground came in the form of a text. For a year, I had been interviewing Bobby Gunn, meeting him in gyms and at work sites in New Jersey, when, one Thursday in June 2012, he suddenly sent an invitation to an upcoming match. I was told the fight would take place sometime over the weekend, somewhere in the “NY/NJ area,” and then heard nothing until the following Tuesday. That morning, at 8:00 a.m., I received another text, stating it would occur in Delaware that afternoon. After taking off from my job in Manhattan and arriving by Amtrak to the designated city, I was then told the fight had been moved to another state due to their “being on the run” from authorities. I was given a cross street and informed that it would start in an hour. Good luck.

Driving a rental car through a gray rain, I arrived at the location, a run-down boxing gym in an inner-city neighborhood in a major coastal city. Across the street was a taxicab dispatcher. Around the corner, an undercover cop was arresting someone. In the parking lot, Gunn approached, carrying a wooden baseball bat slung across his shoulder. “I bring this to all the fights,” he said, leaning into my car window, rain soaking his skintight black T-shirt. “Insurance policy.”

That afternoon, I watched a Hell’s Angel drop a marine to the floor in thirty seconds with a shot to the chin and learned my first lessons of the underground: that the fights themselves are often the tamest moments of the night, disgruntled crowd members and entourages sometimes breaking into brawls among themselves. I also learned the sport’s most important rule, one that explains why this illicit world can exist across the USA in total secrecy: No one talks about the underground. “This is like betting on a dice game in an alleyway,” says Guy Pagan, a boxing promoter and former army ranger who attends underground fights in Miami. “Bare knuckle is a high like I had in combat. This is our sport—this is real life.”



The bare-knuckle circuit has existed for centuries, across the world, in almost every major city, but you will never hear so much as a whisper about it. Compared with most sports, it is small but deep, and the same can be said about organized crime and Irish Travelers, the ethnic group Gunn belongs to that lives within a semi-closed society dedicated to religion, hard work, and fighting. These are societies of profound fraternal bonds, which don’t open to outsiders, and nowhere is this more evident than in one of their favorite pastimes, bare-knuckle boxing. “I’m taking a risk just by talking to you,” says Ed Simpson, a Traveler who has accompanied Gunn to fights for decades. “The circuit is illegal. You’re in a warehouse in a bare-knuckle match that is organized by the mafia—it’s called the underground for a reason.”

The oldest bare-knuckle tradition, and one that still precedes every match, is the side bet between the two camps of fighters. Gunn, like most knucklers, cannot afford to stake $10,000, let alone $100,000, on a bout, so he raises money from local gangs or friends and family, always paying them back double their investment. “I ain’t a rich person, but I know he’s going to win, so I’ll take a few grand and bet it on him,” says Mike Normile, a Traveler who calls me from a fracking field in North Dakota. “And I’ve never lost.”

Courtesy of Bobby Gunn

In the weeks before arriving at the venue for a bare-knuckle fight, Gunn and his opponent will pay “kick-in money,” perhaps 20 percent of the total purse, to a trusted third party to hold—a deposit to demonstrate commitment. The day of the fight, he and his opponent will then give the rest of their stake money, typically a substantial amount in loose bills, to the house for safekeeping. To ensure that no one gets any ideas, one promoter says he carries a contraption called a “cage,” a portable metal safe with holes drilled into its lining. Once he arrives at the venue, he opens the safe, screws it through its back onto joists in a wall or shoots it with bolts into a concrete floor, and then places the prize money inside it. “We need to provide a certain amount of security,” he says. “But it’s not as easy to rob these places as you would think. What are you going to do, stick up a hundred guys?” After a match, the winner takes all while the loser must scrape together enough funds to repay his backers. “He’s going to be paying them back with interest,” Gunn says of one fighter who loses a match. “That’s how this game goes.”

Fragments of stories about the underground can be found everywhere. Lamon Brewster, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, tells me his onetime trainer in Indianapolis, Bill “Honey Boy” Brown, used to “hobo” around the south, fighting bare knuckle for cash in the 1920s. John “Pops” Arthur, a sixty-eight-year-old boxing trainer in Los Angeles, came up fighting in underground “death matches” throughout Asia and Africa in the 1960s, brawling with only his bare hands or a thin pair of kangaroo-skin driving gloves. And today, multiple fighters from Gunn to Ritch, to Danny Batchelder, a pro heavyweight boxer who used to train with Mike Tyson, compete in the underground for extra cash.

“It’s a different beast from boxing,” Batchelder says. “It’s more pure. The politics ain’t in it; the crooked promoters and managers ain’t in it; there’s no corruption. It’s just who’s the better fighter that day.” No matter where they exist, bare-knuckle fight circuits tend to have one thing in common: organized crime. “I been to some in Japan,” says Billy Blanks, a former world kickboxing champion. “I was shocked. They were run by the yakuza, guys with tattoos everywhere. They’d open up the door of a warehouse and you’d walk inside to see Bentleys, Ferraris, girls, and the rings. I’ve seen people’s legs get twisted off—it’s rough stuff.”

The History of Bare-Knuckle Boxing

BARE-KNUCKLE BOXING has not always been so underground. It is perhaps the oldest organized sport in existence, dating back to the ancient Greeks, who staged it in their olympiads, believing that fighting embodied discipline, bravery, and grace. It crops up in the Mahabharata, an epic Sanskrit poem of ancient India, in which combatants fought with clenched fists, kicks, and head-butts to honor the gods and kings. And during the Roman Empire, the sport was elevated to a national pastime, becoming bloodier, stranger, and more specialized as slaves, soldiers, and even wild animals fought to the death in the sand pits of the gladiators. “Next is a boxing bout,” Virgil writes in the Aeneid. “From somewhere he produced the gloves of Eryx and tossed them into the ring all stiff and heavy, seven layers of hide, and insewn lead and iron … You can still see the blood and a splash of brains that stained them long ago.”

By AD 500, Rome had banned all fight sports in the name of Christianity. Bare-knuckle boxing went into remission for centuries, later reemerging in England in the 1600s before crossing to America two hundred years later and producing the first US champion, Tom Molineaux, a 5’8”, 200-pound slave from Virginia. There is no hard evidence of Molineaux’s early years, and legend has likely seeped into the historic record, but he is said to have come from a family of fighting slaves including his father, a noted prize- fighter, and that from an early age, Molineaux competed in bouts on plantations for gambling masters. After winning $100,000 for his wealthy owner in a high-stakes match around 1804—a sum now valued at $1.6 million after adjusting for inflation—he was given $500 and set free. He promptly moved to New York, where he worked on the docks of the East River—likely competing in illegal fights at Catherine Market—before moving to England at age twenty-five and squaring off against UK champion Tom Cribb, for 200 guineas, near London in 1810. The English champ, a 5’10”, 180-pound coal heaver, a bull of a man who reportedly trained by punching the bark off trees, was the 4-1 favorite.

Heritage Images - Getty Images

Molineaux, however, shocked the crowd, knocking Cribb unconscious with a shot to the throat in the ninth round before dirty tactics—at one point, spectators even swarmed the ring, possibly breaking one of the American’s fingers—cost him the fight. While Cribb would remain a national hero, Molineaux descended into drink and dissolution, dying of liver failure at age thirty-four in a barracks in Galway. His era of the sport was immortalized by a nineteenth-century journalist as “the sweet science of bruising.”

By the 1840s, bare knuckle had surpassed horse racing as one of the most popular pastimes in the United States. In fact, from 1840 to 1870, the New York press gave boxing and bare-knuckle fighting more coverage than any other sport except baseball. The fights, though illegal, were nonetheless covered obsessively by the country’s burgeoning newspapers, and the combatants’ techniques were the same as Gunn uses today. “Pugilists harden their hands in different ways,” states boxing writer Robert K. Turnbull in 1889. “Good hard rubbing is one of the best things in the world to harden the flesh and bones of the hand. Alcohol, lemon juice, rock salt, gunpowder, saltpeter dilute, tannin, and alum are some of the best washes used. Jem Carney, the English lightweight champion, used to whet his hands over a smooth plank for hours during his training, slapping the backs of his hands back and forth over the wood as a man straps a razor.” Just as today, the fighters were cautious, mostly aiming for the body. "In fighting, the hands should be loosely held, half open, all the muscles and those of the forearms relaxed till the moment of delivery—when the fist should be most tightly closed," Turnbull writes. “The pit of the stomach, called the ‘mark,’ was one [of the most vulnerable spots for blows], and a severe blow on this spot was very telling. Other points of attack were the butt of the ear or on the jugular vein, the temples, the eyes, the throat, just over the heart, and on the short ribs.” During its heyday, bare knuckle’s true capital, as it remains today, was New York.

In the mid-nineteenth century, the city swelled with hundreds of thousands of Irish immigrants fleeing the potato famine—first-generation Americans who soon became the country’s first real sports heroes. By day, these top hat–wearing toughs worked as tradesmen. By night, they fought in illicit matches, spilling blood with guns, knives, and fists in pursuit of their American dreams. These were the real-life incarnations of the characters in Martin Scorsese’s 2002 film Gangs of New York. James “Yankee” Sullivan was an Irish convict exiled to Australia, who escaped and remade himself in Manhattan as a champion prize-fighter and a saloon owner. John C. Heenan, the 6’2”, 200-pound son of Irish immigrants, swung a sledgehammer for the Pacific Mail Steamship Company in San Francisco before becoming a top bare-knuckler. John Morrissey, a ruthless prizefighter known as “Old Smoke” for once searing his skin on a coal fire during a saloon brawl, even managed to transcend the ring, becoming a US senator and founding the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga, New York—now the oldest racetrack in the United States.

John L. Sullivan and the End of the Bare-Knuckle Heyday

BUT NO IRISH immigrant would achieve more as a bare-knuckle fighter than John L. Sullivan—a plumber, a drunk, a womanizer, and a full-blown millionaire sports star by the end of the nineteenth century.

As a teenager, he brawled in the streets of the Roxbury neighborhood in Boston, frequented saloons, and froze and scalded his hands on rusty pipes. One night, he passed a vaudeville house where a famed boxer was challenging all comers. On a whim, he stripped off his coat, donned thin gloves, and knocked the man out, sending him tumbling backward over a piano. Emboldened by the victory and eager to escape his ditch-digging father’s footsteps, Sullivan decided to become a pro fighter. “At the age of nineteen,” he wrote in his 1892 autobiography, Reminiscences of a 19th Century Gladiator, “I drifted into the occupation of a boxer.”

MPI - Getty Images

From the beginning, the “Boston Strong Boy” was a celebrity. Standing 5’10” and weighing 200 pounds, with cast-iron biceps, dark eyes, and a meticulously curled mustache, Sullivan began his career in 1880, winning match after match on the strength of what newspapers described as his “bull-like rushes” and “sledgehammer right hand.” This was a transitional time for prizefighting in America, with gloved boxing beginning to take hold, and “scientific exhibitions of skill” were legal if combatants refrained from heavy hitting—a ludicrous mandate that both Sullivan and the police ignored.

A natural showman, Sullivan would don skintight gloves and offer $50 to any man who could enter the ring and last four rounds with him. He knocked out scores of opponents, dropping money on their prone bodies as if leaving a tip, while fighting in the backs of beer halls, on moonlit barges, and during short tours through cities like Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Chicago. He drew increasingly large crowds and joined them in saloons after his victories, buying rounds, fighting, and chasing women (despite his marriage to Annie Bates Bailey, a former prostitute) before returning to his hotel for his customary breakfast of six dozen clams and a whiskey. In 1882, at age twenty-three, he defeated reigning bare-knuckle champ Paddy Ryan for $5,000 in a makeshift ring in Mississippi City, a resort town on the Gulf Coast, becoming the most famous man in America. “My name’s John L. Sullivan,” he would bellow, “and I can lick any son of a bitch in the house.”

After a precipitous reign as champion and becoming a bonafide celebrity, Sullivan won a dramatic final bare-knuckle bout against Jake Kilrain in 1889. Sullivan was arrested shortly after, and the Boston Strong Boy was found guilty of illegal fighting and sentenced to a year in jail. Eventually, the verdict was overturned and he paid a $500 fine. Kilrain was arrested and given a two-month jail sentence. Disgusted with the whole ordeal, Sullivan vowed never to fight bare knuckle again, going on to popularize gloved fighting under the Marquess of Queensberry Rules, eventually leading to the sport’s legalization in 1892 and creating modern boxing as we know it.

But bare knuckle never went away. After Sullivan’s death, the sport went truly underground, thriving in the shadows of America, in illegal gambling dens, far from the headlines it once dominated. Along the way, one group would come to perfect it as a cultural tradition, ultimately giving rise to a hero who would one day claim the belt Sullivan left behind: Bobby Gunn.

From Bare Knuckle: Bobby Gunn, 73–0 Undefeated. A Dad. A Dream. A Fight like You’ve Never Seen. by Stayton Bonner. Used with the permission of the publisher, Blackstone Publishing. Copyright ©2024 by Stayton Bonner.



You Might Also Like