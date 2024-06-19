Barcelona's best players from Euro 2024 matchday 1

After 12 months of tumult in Catalonia, Barcelona supporters have been offered some respite this summer by some of their brightest stars dazzling on the grand stage of Euro 2024.

Plenty has gone on at Barcelona between the conclusion of the La Liga season and the start of Euro 2024, with Hansi Flick joining the club as Xavi's successor. The German was once projected to lead his country out their home Euros, but a dismal run of form in the wake of World Cup disappointment saw Flick get the boot.

The new Barcelona boss will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on events in his homeland over the next month, with 11 of his current players representing their respective nations at the tournament.

Here are the three players he would've been most impressed with following their efforts on Matchday 1.

3. Jules Kounde

Kounde's relationship with Xavi was pretty complicated, with the French defender previously complaining about his right-back status. He endured a tough start to 2023/24 but came into his own during the second half of the season and worked his way back into Didier Deschamps' plans for Euro 2024.



Kounde was included in France's 26-man squad and he played the entirety of their opening game against Austria.



Austria's astute pressing triggers troubled the French and the pre-tournament favourites were forced to do more defending than even Deschamps would've been comfortable with. And while they leant on Mike Maignan to save them once or twice, Kounde nonetheless impressed as part of a stout collective effort.



Kounde ended the night with three combined tackles and interceptions, as well as a team-high seven clearances. He also recorded the most touches among the French players and offered a source of progression in possession. Austria's narrow creators meant Kounde often encountered the spritely Phillipp Mwene one-v-one, but the Barcelona man rarely flinched in such situations.



He's blossoming into a premier right-back, whether the player himself likes it or not.

2. Ilkay Gundogan

Expectations were high for the hosts on opening night, and they certainly didn't disappoint as they battered Scotland 5-1 amid a stellar display.



Much of the discourse surrounding Germany's win focussed on young playmakers Florian Wirtz and the majestic Jamal Musiala, but savvy veteran Ilkay Gundogan also had a major role to play, especially in the first half.



Scotland never knew whether they were coming or going. The positioning of Gundogan behind Steve Clarke's midfield left their defence in an impossible situation. The Barcelona creator was found on multiple occasions by Toni Kroos between the lines, and Gundogan, who spun wonderfully on the half-turn, set up Germany's second goal by bypassing Callum McGregor in the middle of the park.



Gundogan ended the night with five shot-creating actions (second-highest among German players) and eight progressive passes received (third-most). He was also fortunate to avoid major damage from Ryan Porteous' nasty challenge which won Germany a penalty just before half-time.

1. Lamine Yamal

This Spain team boasts the underlying DNA of their all-conquering generation from yesteryear, but Luis de la Fuente can also lay claim to speed and variation in wide areas.



The 16-year-old is not a rapid straight-line runner, but he's more than comfortable hugging the touchline and outwitting defenders with subtle feints and swift changes of direction. He's more Riyad Mahrez than Adama Traore.



Yamal's form for Barcelona last season left De la Fuente little choice but to pick him over impressive alternatives against Croatia on Matchday 1. The teenager became the youngest player in the competition's history and took 47 minutes to record his first assist. Yamal's cross after working onto his preferred left was inch-perfect, and Dani Carvajal had no choice but to put Spain 3-0 ahead.



Yamal's performance was littered with wonderful dribbling sequences which Barcelona supporters have quickly grown accustomed to. He, along with wing partner Nico Williams, embodies this new-look Spain.