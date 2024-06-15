Barcelona youth talents pleased by Hansi Flick monitoring training session

Earlier this week, new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was spotted watching a training session of Barça Atletic, along with sporting director Deco and football co-ordinator Bojan Krkic.

The reserve team players were training under Rafa Marquez’s watchful eye preparing for the upcoming promotion playoff finals against Cordoba.

And the German tactician, who is eager to closely monitor players from the grassroots level at the club, was seen keeping a watchful eye on proceedings.

Barcelona youngsters happy and relieved

Following Flick’s appearance in the Barça Atletic training session, SPORT now reports that the youth talents at the club were pleased and relieved by the first-team manager taking an interest in them.

Under former manager Xavi Hernandez, youngsters from the youth and reserve teams received a lot of opportunities in the senior setup. Even if not everyone went on to play, they were regularly in the mix in training sessions.

Flick making positive early impressions at Barcelona. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Following his sacking, there was some concern among the players that the chances might dry up under the new management.

But seeing Flick watching them closely in training has allayed those fears among the players who were pleased to see the German tactician taking an interest even though he is only a few weeks into his job.

Talents like Mika Faye, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado are expected to be a part of the first-team pre-season under Flick this summer.

More talents like Unai Hernandez, who impressed in the playoff semi-finals, could also get an opportunity in the coming weeks.