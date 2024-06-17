Barcelona youngster tipped to thrive under Hansi Flick

An up-and-coming member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has been tipped to enjoy a starring role under the watch of incoming head coach Hansi Flick.

The player in question? Fermín López.

Midfielder Fermín, for his part, is of course fresh off something of a breakout campaign in Catalunya’s capital.

Afforded the chance to impress by now-former manager Xavi, the 21-year-old grasped the opportunity with both hands, en route to 42 appearances across all competitions.

Even more impressive were Fermín’s numbers in front of goal, with the Spaniard having established himself as Barcelona’s 2nd top-scorer over the course of the campaign, with 11 goals.

Having enjoyed his explosion onto the world stage under the watch of the aforementioned Xavi, it therefore no doubt came as a source of concern for the Blaugrana talent upon confirmation arriving last month that his head coach had been dismissed from his post.

If the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, however, then Fermín need not fret.

This comes amid confirmation that the engine room starlet is also expected to be afforded a leading role in the plans of new boss Hansi Flick.

As per a report from Diario Sport:

‘Fermín’s characteristics match very well with Flick’s philosophy.’

The Spanish international – currently on duty at EURO 2024, is considered a perfect fit for the midfield spearhead role in his incoming manager’s 4-2-3-1.

Flick’s game is heavily based around high-energy midfielders, willing to work hard off the ball, whilst contributing with goals and assists in the attacking third.

And Fermín, evidently, is considered a player whose profile aligns ideally with such demands.

Conor Laird | GSFN