Barcelona youngster still has doubts about joining Chelsea

FC Barcelona know that the intricacies of football transfers make them quite the engaging ordeals. Even for the Catalan club, despite their prestigious history and pedigree, some deals take longer than others. However, it is not just Barcelona who gets to experience the ups and downs of the football world.

Other clubs, even those currently looking to snatch away some of the most promising talents from Barcelona, get to experience such delays and complications in some operations. For instance, the case of Marc Guiu’s transfer to Chelsea is now gradually showing some of the elements that still need work.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Guiu’s departure to Chelsea is not exactly a guarantee at the moment. While Chelsea have already prepared the €6 million they need to pay the player’s release clause and the deal seems to be advanced, there are some matters on a personal level where the young 18-year-old still has some uncertainties in mind.

Those uncertainties reportedly have something to do with the fact that the youngster is not completely sure about leaving Barcelona. His lifelong dream has been to represent the Barça first team as a regular, but the challenge for him arrives in the form of unbalanced options on his table.

While Barcelona may be his personal dream, the terms offered by Chelsea are simply superior in every way. The London-based club from the English Premier League is offering a far better economic package, and also promises a lot of involvement with the first team over at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, Barcelona is unable to even come close to the economic offer made by Chelsea and neither are La Blaugrana too assertive about how much influence and involvement Guiu can have with the first team in the upcoming season with Hansi Flick in charge.

Moreover, RB Leipzig are also reportedly in the race to sign the young Barcelona striker. However, MD reports that Chelsea are by far the team with the most advanced negotiations. It seems hard for his destination to change at this point, but due to his loyalty to the Catalan club and hesitation in leaving Barcelona, nothing is an impossibility.