Barcelona youngster posts cryptic message on social media amid Chelsea transfer links

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will be best remembered for unearthing a treasure trove of raw gems in La Masia and skillfully polishing them into young diamonds.

Marc Guiu was one of the youngsters to earn Xavi’s faith last season and enjoyed the debut of dreams, as he scored seconds into his first senior appearance to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Despite such a promising start, minutes for him were hard to come by over the course of the campaign, largely due to the competition he faced for his position from one of the best in the business, Robert Lewandowski.

With his performances with the reserve side warranting more faith, Guiu has been left dissatisfied with his lack of minutes.

And Chelsea, assessing the situation, have expressed concrete interest in him, with reports suggesting the 18-year-old has already accepted their offer.

Guiu makes cryptic post

While Barcelona takes Guiu’s departure for granted, the young striker has sparked speculation about his future with a cryptic social media post amidst interest from Chelsea.

Guiu, known for his promising talent, posted a Bible verse on his Instagram story: “God is making a way.”

Understandably, this has led to speculation among Cules, with many interpreting the post as a hint towards a potential move.

Chelsea are reportedly offering assurances of regular game-time and a significantly higher salary package, nearly tripling Barcelona’s renewal offer. These factors have tilted Marc Guiu towards considering an exit from the Catalan club.

Moreover, the English side’s interest in Guiu comes as part of their ongoing efforts to bolster their squad with promising youth talents from across Europe.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish forward has a change of heart and intends to stay at his boyhood club, but current signs point toward an exit.