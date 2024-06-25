Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu to sign long-term contract with Chelsea

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a surprise move for Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have informed the Catalan giants that they will trigger the 18-year-old striker’s €6 million release clause.

Guiu came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy but only made a handful of appearances for the first team last season.

Following an injury to Robert Lewandowski in October 2023, Guiu debuted for Barca and bagged the winner against Athletic Bilbao with his first touch after coming on for Fermin Lopez.

He became the youngest and fastest debutant to score for Barcelona in La Liga at 17 years and 291 days of age.

However, with Lewandowski returning to fitness and Barca signing Vitor Roque in January, Guiu has been forced to look elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Despite limited playing time, the young forward has clearly impressed Chelsea, who see him as a potential future star.

The Granollers-born centre-forward registered six goals and four assists in 17 appearances for Barcelona Atletic, recording a goal contribution every 85 minutes.

Per the reports, Chelsea already have a verbal agreement in place with Guiu’s representatives. The Blues are expected to finalise the transfer later this week with the official signing of a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

This move signifies Chelsea’s continued focus on bringing in young talent. Guiu joins the likes of Kendry Paez, Andrey Santos, and Estevao Willian as exciting prospects recruited by the club in recent windows.

The acquisition of Guiu adds depth to Chelsea’s attacking options, with reports claiming the club signed him for the first team.

The teenager is unlikely to challenge for an immediate starting role, but he will provide competition for established strikers like Nicolas Jackson.

Meanwhile, Barca will be left frustrated by the loss of a promising young talent. The Blaugrana reportedly offered Guiu a new contract.

However, the lure of Premier League football and a guaranteed pathway to first-team opportunities at Chelsea appears to have won him over.