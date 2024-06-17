Barcelona youngster handed call-up for Copa América

An up-and-coming member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Barcelona has been afforded a place in his country’s final squad for the upcoming Copa América.

The player in question? Jaume Cuéllar.

For those not familiar with his name, Cuéllar is a 22-year-old attacker, who generally operates on the wing.

He spent this past season on loan in Catalunya’s capital from Lugo, managing 27 appearances for Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic.

Across these outings, Cuéllar racked up an altogether unspectacular one goal and three assists, with it currently unclear whether as much will prove sufficient to see his Blaugrana switch made permanent this summer.

What they certainly have proven enough for, though, is to secure Cuéllar a place at this summer’s fast-approaching Copa América.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, the wide-man has been included in Bolivia’s finalised 26-man panel for the South American showpiece.

The squad of players set to be depended upon by Bolivia headmaster Antonio Carlos Zago for the tournament can be seen in full below:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest), Carlos Lampe (Bolívar) and Gustavo Almada (Universitario de Vinto).

Defenders: Diego Medina, Héctor Cuéllar and Marcelo Suárez (Always Ready); Yomar Rocha, Jesús Sagredo and José Sagredo (Bolívar); Adrián Jusino (The Strongest), Luis Haquín (Atlético Ponte Preta-BRA), and Roberto Carlos Fernández (FC Baltika Kaliningrad-RUS).

Midfielders: Lucas Chávez, Leonel Justiniano, Fernando Saucedo and Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar); Robson Matheus and Adalid Terrazas (Always Ready); Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), Boris Céspedes (Yverdon Sport FC-SUI), Jaume Cuéllar (Barcelona Atlètic-ESP), Gabriel Villamil (Liga de Quito-ECU) and Miguel Terceros (Santos-BRA).

Forwards: César Menacho (Blooming), Carmelo Algarañaz (Bolívar) and Bruno Miranda (The Strongest).

Conor Laird | GSFN