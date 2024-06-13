Barcelona youngster cuts vacation short and returns to training to impress Flick

Since his arrival at Barcelona during the winter transfer window of 2024, Vitor Roque has faced an uphill battle to make his mark on the pitch.

The Brazilian forward found himself struggling to secure playing time under former coach Xavi Hernandez. His struggles even led to uncertainty over his future at Barça, with the club reportedly open to loaning him out to a Spanish team this summer.

Vitor Roque cuts his vacation short

Despite a challenging first six months at Barcelona, Vitor Roque is determined to make his mark. While the official preseason doesn’t kick off until July 8, Roque has already cut his vacation short and begun training in Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Roque has set his sights firmly on impressing the new manager, Hansi Flick. Since Monday, he’s been working out in Barcelona with a personal trainer and a recovery specialist who also works with veteran Sergi Roberto.

Can Vitor Roque make a mark at Barcelona? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Roque is putting in double gym sessions at his home, showcasing his dedication. It appears the forward is determined to make himself better heading into the new season.

Future remains uncertain

Despite all of Vitor Roque’s dedication, though, his future at Barcelona still remains uncertain. Question marks are being posed specifically regarding Roque’s registration.

With the club still navigating Financial Fair Play regulations, registering Roque, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and even Inigo Martínez remains uncertain. Despite this hurdle, Roque isn’t fazed.

He reportedly turned down lucrative offers elsewhere, prioritizing his dream of playing for Barcelona.

Now, his focus is on convincing Flick that he can be a valuable asset, potentially serving as a reliable backup to Robert Lewandowski in the coming season.