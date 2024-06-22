Barcelona youngster could find a lifeline in an unexpected role

In an ideal world, FC Barcelona would currently get to acquire all of their priority signings. However, the real world is far from ideal, and so are Barça’s finances and economic possibilities. Despite having a clear idea of which players to follow this summer, Barcelona remain extremely restricted and limited.

Beyond just a new left-winger and a top-class pivot for the team, Barcelona wished to make signings in other positions too. Names like those of Jeremie Frimpong have begun to surface, and those connections are hardly cheap when they talk about the transfer fees or release clauses involved.

That is why, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona may look to solve another one of their positional dilemmas from within. With the Catalan club needing a left-back as per reports, MD is now suggesting the possibility of that position being exactly where 19-year-old Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye makes his mark.

Currently a centreback for Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic, Faye continues to aim towards helping out the B team to achieve their play-off dreams and get promoted. After that, however, there has been a lot of uncertainty about what lies ahead for the Senegalese youngster with the likes of FC Porto willing to take him away from Barcelona.

However, it would now appear that Hansi Flick will be looking to make Faye a part of his pre-season squad to assess him and test him out. In the event that the Barcelona youngster manages to impress the German coach, perhaps Faye can make a place for himself in the Barcelona first team in a position that he never would have originally expected to become a lifeline for him.

Furthermore, him being left-footed also works in his favor. With Inigo Martinez not guaranteed to stay beyond this summer due to his registration concerns, Faye would essentially be the only left-footed defender in the Barcelona roster that is most accessible to Hansi Flick. However, only time will tell if his physical traits and dynamic profile is able to win him a cemented place for next season.