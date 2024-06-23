Barcelona youngster close to free agent Serie A switch

An up-and-coming member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Barcelona is inching towards an imminent departure from the club.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing sources in Italy, who point towards Cristo Muñoz as the player in question.

Muñoz, for his part, is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who has spent the last seven years honing his craft in Catalunya’s capital.

Considered one of Spanish football’s standout young talents upon his arrival from UD Pavía back in 2017, Muñoz, all told, has not quite managed to live up to the expectations set out for him.

This past season, he spent time with both Barcelona’s U19s and Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic, the latter of whom the starlet managed five appearances for.

Ahead of the expiration of Muñoz’s contract terms in Catalunya at the end of the month, however, interest in his services had begun to mount, across Spain and the continent alike.

And, as alluded to above, if the latest word stemming from the media on Sunday is anything to go by, one such suitor look set to tie up an imminent deal for his signature.

As per MD, the outfit in question come in the form of Serie A giants Lazio.

The Biancocelesti are understood to have put a contract proposal before Muñoz and his entourage, which has proven enough to satisfy both parties.

The transfer, in turn, should be wrapped up over the days ahead.

Conor Laird | GSFN