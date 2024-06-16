Barcelona Youngster’s Assist Earns Praise from PSG Veteran for Impressive Goal in Spain-Croatia

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz shined for the Spanish national team in their 3-0 victory over Croatia on Matchday 1 of UEFA Euro 2024. The 28-year-old recorded a goal and an assist in the win as he earned player of the match.

Ruiz set up Álvaro Morata for the opening goal in the 29th minute. Just a few minutes later, in the 32nd minute, Ruiz scored a spectacular goal himself. He picked up the ball just outside the box, dribbled past Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić and another Croatian player, and found the back of the net.

Following the match, the former Napoli standout spoke to the media about his highlight reel goal. He credited Barcelona’s Pedri with aiding him on the pass that led to the goal, which is an early contender for goal of the tournament.

“I received a great pass from Pedri,” Ruiz said (h/t Mundo Deportivo). “I tried to cut inside past Luka, but [Marcelo] Brozović came at me; I put the ball on my left, looked for a gap between the opponents’ legs, and was lucky that the ball went in…

“Very happy to score in a European Championship, to do it with the Spanish national team, and for achieving a victory that is very important for us in our goal to advance to the next stage.”

OptaJose also pointed out that Ruiz is the eighth Spanish player to score and assist in a Euro match in the 21st century, the first since FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres in June 2021, also against Croatia.