Barcelona youngster announces departure

A highly-regarded member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Barcelona has on Monday announced his imminent departure from the club.

The player in question? Mamadou Mbacke.

Defender Mbacke, for his part, spent this past season on loan in Catalunya’s capital, from MLS outfit Los Angeles FC.

And the Senegalese went on to play a starring role for Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic, forming a stellar partnership with the much-discussed Mikayil Faye.

A recent injury blow, however, saw reports mount that Mbacke’s continuation in La Liga beyond the summer had been thrown firmly up in the air.

The 21-year-old suffered a complete tear of the internal lateral ligament in his left ankle in May, forced under the knife as a result.

And as much appears to have proven the deciding factor in Mbacke’s future with Barcelona.

Taking to his official social media platforms on Monday, the stopper announced that he has played his final game in the colours of the Blaugrana, with Deco and co. having evidently come to the decision not to make his arrival a permanent one:

‘Hello Culers, it was nothing more than a nice trip to share the experience both as a teammate and as a fan. My goal in coming here was to take Barça where it deserves and where it belongs, but it was not the decision of Almighty God. I am very happy to to be part of you, I loved every stage. I just want to thank you all, it was just a short trip.’

Conor Laird | GSFN