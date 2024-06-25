Barcelona youngster accepts Chelsea offer – deal imminent with huge salary hike

Barcelona forward Marc Guiu has told Chelsea that he accepts their offer, with the deal moving into its final stages. The Blaugrana did not increase their contract offer to the 18-year-old, and the presence of Vitor Roque and Robert Lewandowski ahead of him made up his mind.

According to Marca, Guiu has communicated to Chelsea that he will accept their offer, and the deal is on the verge of going through, with the Blues set to activate his €6m release clause. Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were also linked to him, but it appears their offers were not as attractive to the teeenage sensation.

They go on to say that Barcelona had offered him a new four-year deal worth around €2m gross per year, with a number of bonuses on offer, and despite being aware of Chelsea’s offer, neglected to increase their own, feeling it would not fit inside their salary scale. The London side will triple Barcelona’s offer.

Guiu is a rare promising number nine coming out of the La Masia academy, and it will be somewhat bitter that they will lose him before seeing just how good he can be. Nevertheless, it should not be lost that both the fee will be useful for Barcelona’s accounts before the close of the financial year, and the signing of Roque was surely taken with him in mind for the number nine position for the next five years.