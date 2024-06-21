Barcelona yet to renew academy striker’s contract as Sevilla push for summer move

Barcelona yet to renew academy striker’s contract as Sevilla push for summer move

The offices in Barcelona are on a renewal spree, having tied down Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort to longer-term deals in recent months.

One La Masia star who has not received the same luxury yet is Marc Guiu, the young academy striker who stole the limelight in Robert Lewandowski’s absence midway through last season.

The subsidiary team striker played just 182 minutes for the Catalan side last season, but that was enough for him to find the back of the net twice and prove his worth.

With his contract running out in 2025 and a renewal still not discussed, Guiu is slowly distancing from the Catalan capital.

Sevilla interested

As revealed in a recent report by Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla are closely monitoring the player’s situation in Catalonia. They were interested in signing him last summer and their attention on the young phenom continues.

The arrival of Garcia Pimienta as the new manager, needless to say, only tempts Guiu to push for the switch. After all, the former Barça Atletic manager knows the youngster and his potential well.

Will Guiu stay or leave? (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The other big factor that plays in Sevilla’s favour is the potential departures of Youssef En-Neysri and Rafa Mir, a development that would open the door for Guiu to take up a major role for Los Nervionenses.

The Barcelona situation

The overwhelming interest from Sevilla places Guiu in a tight spot and forces him into a decision between his dream and his professional career.

A lot will depend on Barça Atletic’s upcoming promotion final against Cordoba. A win on the night will see the team promoted to the second division and provide Guiu with more motive to stay and succeed, whereas a defeat would virtually seal an exit.

While the striker does indeed dream of making it big in the Catalan capital, he sees Vitor Roque to be above him on the pecking order.

Barcelona’s decision over loaning the Brazilian, thus, could also play a big role in deciding Guiu’s future.