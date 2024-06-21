Barcelona yet to renew 18-year-old striker amidst Sevilla interest

The strength of FC Barcelona right now lies in the trust they put in their youngsters. La Blaugrana know that they will not be spending any world-record transfer amounts any time soon, so it remains in their favor to rely on the youth. With the financial problems that they are burdened by, Barcelona must resort to alternative methods.

Over the course of the last season, many youngsters from the Barcelona subsidiary have come to impress. For the Catalan club, it is essential to now make sure that the future of said youngsters is guaranteed. Unfortunately, there is a slight hurdle that remains to be resolved for Barcelona to do that.

While Barcelona have already gotten the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Hector Fort to renew, the case of 18-year-old Spanish striker Marc Guiu is still very much open. Furthermore, another Spanish side is now trying to poach the young striker.

With a release clause of just €6 million currently active, Guiu presents himself as an appealing target for any team in need of a new striker, and as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla is the La Liga club most interested in acquiring his services.

They are aware of the uncertainties surrounding their main strikers at the moment, and Guiu consequently becomes a very desirable objective for them.

The young striker, mainly a representative of Barcelona Atletic, also featured for Xavi Hernandez’s first team last season. Despite getting just around 180 minutes that season, he ended up scoring two goals for Barcelona. Sevilla, seeing him as a player with a lot of potential, do not mind betting on him as a result.

Currently, the player has an active contract until 2025 with Barcelona. However, the club believes that if Sevilla, led by Garcia Pimienta, ends up giving the player a good sporting offer, there is a chance he might leave. This is because there is no consensus today about Marc Guiu’s role next season at Barcelona.

With Vitor Roque still there, the Spaniard believes the Brazilian striker to be in front of him in the pecking order. Ironically, even Roque’s future is anything but guaranteed right now. Time will tell how Guiu’s future takes space, but if Barcelona wish to safeguard his future with them, they need to act fast.