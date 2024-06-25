Barcelona working on their ‘Plan B’ for the left-wing position

While FC Barcelona definitely have some priority targets for next season, they are not guaranteed. Any top club worth its while knows that the market can be spontaneous, and not everything always goes to plan. That is why FC Barcelona is doing what they can to have alternatives for every target possible.

For the left-wing position, which happens to be a priority position for reinforcement this summer, Barcelona had at least two favorite candidates. Nico Williams from Athletic Club and Luis Diaz from Liverpool are the two players that Barcelona believes would suit them and help out the most.

However, as expected, both operations would be expensive to commit to. While the Catalan club tries to return to the 1:1 rule again and will definitely not give up the hunt for those two priority wingers, Barcelona will still remain cautious and that is why they may already be executing a ‘Plan B’.

As brought to light by Alberto Martinez, FC Barcelona have already initiated contacts with English Championship side Hull City for the possible loan of 22-year-old left-winger Jaden Philogene. An English winger originating from the Aston Villa youth system, he is the low-cost alternative Barcelona have in mind.

Previously a player for Aston Villa as well, Jaden Philogene was ultimately unable to find continuity with the Birmingham-based club. Consecutive loans away to Stoke City and Cardiff City followed, before the player ultimately became a permanent member of the Hull City squad, where he has exploded.

In 32 games this season, the Englishman has scored 12 goals for the club. One of those goals is considered by many to be worthy of a Puskas nomination as well. Moreover, he is a skillful player with a decent level of experience under his belt as well, something that Barcelona reportedly values despite his lack of top-division experience.

Barcelona would like to ideally approach Hull City with an offer that would bring Jaden Philogene to the Catalan club on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. This would help La Blaugrana regulate their salary margin as well while not causing too many problems with financial fair play either.