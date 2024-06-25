Barcelona working to finalize the signing of €50m-rated Bundesliga star

In the upcoming season, FC Barcelona will be expected to right their wrongs with a strong campaign. After a rather less-than-ideal campaign that saw them win no titles, Barça will now be aiming for much more. However, to do that, Barcelona will need all the firepower they can get.

Unfortunately, it would appear that the addition of more firepower is easier said than done. The Catalan club needs to first reach the 1:1 rule again, something that the club is currently working on and it could even be announced following the Barcelona board’s meeting on Thursday.

Following the announcement of the 1:1 rule, however, it would appear that Barcelona want to make a statement signing. According to SPORT, that statement signing would be RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, whose signing is something that FC Barcelona are looking to finalize.

Moreover, SPORT is reporting that Leipzig may even be willing to sell the player after the expiry of his current release clause. Stated to be set at €60 million, the player’s release clause has an expiry date of the 15th of July. Furthermore, once that date comes to be, that clause would no longer be a valid one.

However, RB Leipzig’s Sporting Director, Rouven Schröder, recently stated that the club definitely has to make sales: “It is clear we need to sell.”

Moreover, the report highlights that they may even be willing to wait a bit longer for interested clubs like FC Barcelona beyond the expiry of the actual release clause, and would still be willing to part ways with the player for €60 million:

“We have enough time for things to develop. For now, we are well-positioned and following the plan.”

Even the 26-year-old Spaniard himself, a former player of FC Barcelona, has revealed that returning to the Catalan club is still an option for him moving forward. Currently playing at the Euros with Spain, he had quite the instrumental performance in the win over Albania, something that Barcelona director Deco got to witness first-hand.

Other clubs from the Premier League and the Bundesliga are also on the move for him, but the player will likely prioritize a move to FC Barcelona. As per SPORT, he is the player that Barça are pushing to bring back to the club given his combination of both quality and versatility, something that the club values a lot.