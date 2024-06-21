Barcelona working on the contract renewals of two more La Masia starlets

Barcelona are set to go an important summer ahead, with Hansi Flick and Deco working on a potential overhaul that could encourage the addition of more youth players in the senior team.

Among the beneficiaries could be Marc Casado, who is imminently poised to sign a contract extension and is likely to be incorporated into the first team next season.

As Barcelona continue their preparations for the season ahead, a recent report from SPORT has offered an update on the club’s policies in the coming summer.

Barcelona’s plan for Guiu & Unai

In light of Barcelona’s vision for the future, two more La Masia talents could be handed new contracts before making a push to the senior team – Marc Guiu and Unai Hernandez.

The Catalans have already renewed the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado, and now have Guiu and Unai’s renewals on the agenda.

Guiu was an impact player of sorts for the senior side last season, although he didn’t receive much game time during the second half of the campaign.

The Spaniard, however, did star for Rafa Marquez’s Barça Atletic. The same can be said for Unai Hernandez as well, with the versatile midfielder notably racking up 10 goals this season.

A star in the making? (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s plan is to soon renew the contracts of Guiu and Unai, as both youngsters are rated highly by the board.

Guiu, in particular, is seen as a special case at La Masia, which is not exactly known for producing great number nines.

The Spaniard, to that end, is an outlier and offers a lot of variety in the final third. In fact, La Liga giants Sevilla are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Guiu on a loan deal, though Barça’s objective will be to nail him down to a new deal.

Barcelona are also working on the renewal of Unai Hernandez and could reach an agreement once Barça Atletic are done with the promotion playoff final against Cordoba.

One would expect both players to play a key role as Rafa Marquez’s team looks to seal promotion to the Spanish second division by securing a win over Cordoba on Sunday.