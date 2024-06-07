Barcelona wonderkid misses out on Spain’s UEFA EURO 2024 squad

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

With the club season over, most Barcelona fans will have their eyes set on the two big international events scheduled for this summer, i.e., the UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2024 Copa America.

As has traditionally been the case, the highest number of Barcelona players will be playing for Spain in the upcoming EURO 2024, and as a result, there was some excitement among the fans for the release of the final squad list that Luis de la Fuente will publish for this tournament.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the Spaniard has released this list today, and there is one positive and one negative surprise for Barcelona fans, as the defender Pau Cubarsi is not a part of this list, while the midfielder Fermin Lopez has been called up.

Fermin Lopez had performed at a very high level as he made his senior debut with the international team a few days ago. He gave an assist in this match, and was also involved in two other goals, and thus fully deserved this call-up after the good season he has had with Barcelona.

But the big surprise of this list is the exclusion of Pau Cubarsi, who had already made his debut with Spain some months ago, and had impressed whenever he took the pitch for Barcelona or Spain.

According to the journalist Toni Juanmarti, one of the reasons for this exclusion was Luis de la Fuente’s cautiousness with the player, as he did not want to overload him and create another Pedri situation.

Furthermore, there are other highly capable defenders already present in the Spanish team, including the likes of Laporte, Le Normand, Nacho, and Vivien, whose experience might also have tempted the Spanish manager to exclude Cubarsi from his final list.