Barcelona wonderkid likened to Messi, Maradona by German legend after dazzling at Euros

In recent weeks, Lamine Yamal has seen no shortage of praise coming in from the biggest personalities in Europe.

Earlier in the month, David Villa called him a special player while a host of his national teammates highlighted the talent he possesses.

However, a recent statement by German football legend Lothar Matthaus might be the biggest praise Yamal has received, as of yet.

Matthaus compares Yamal to Messi, Maradona

Comparing the 16-year-old winger to the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, Matthäus said (h/t Mundo Deportivo), “Maradona, Messi and now Yamal or Musiala.”

Matthaus’ comments come after Yamal’s dazzling displays in Euro 2024. Starting against Croatia and Italy, the 16-year-old wonderkid put in eye-catching performances.

More recently, he came on from the bench against Albania and impressed yet again.

Yamal going places

This isn’t just media hype; Yamal’s performances for both club and country have indeed turned heads. He was the player who saw the highest valuation increase during the 2023/24 campaign after he racked up 17 goals in all competitions.

In his ten appearances for La Roja, the 16-year-old has racked up two goals and five assists. One of his assists came in the opening Euro 2024 game against Croatia, a feat that helped him become the youngest player to ever register an assist in the competition’s history.

For Barcelona fans, this is a cause for immense excitement. Having secured Yamal’s future at the club, the Catalans now possess a player Matthäus believes can be a key component of a title-winning team.

Yamal’s emergence alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi signifies a new era for Barcelona. Whether or not new coach Hansi Flick can aptly lead this new generation remains to be seen.