Barcelona wonderkid breaks two historic records with Spain

There will be time for FC Barcelona to see even more of their prodigies excel in the future. The Catalan club, courtesy of La Masia, continues to produce talents of great quality. This season, many Barcelona starlets exploded, but one name exceeded all else.

Lamine Yamal, aged just 16, is a certified record-breaker and has been doing so all season. It is already mind-boggling to see such a young player on a football pitch, much less see him becoming a mainstay for not just FC Barcelona but the Spanish men’s senior National team.

As a consequence of his youth, the player has become the holder of a lot of records for both club and country. Recently highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the youngster currently holds several records for Barcelona both domestically and on the continental stage, and for Spain on many different levels, with two more historic records added recently.

With Barcelona, Yamal already has become the youngest scorer for the club, as well as the youngest starter in a Champions League game, coupled with the record of being the youngest featuring player in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of his records with Barcelona.

On the other hand, with Spain, the prodigious Barcelona youngster remains relentless as well. In his most recent appearance for the Spanish National team, playing against Croatia in the opening game for Group B of the UEFA EURO 2024, the Barcelona winger became not just the youngest ever starter in Euro history, but also the youngest to ever make an assist in the competition.

Beyond just those two records, he has been phenomenal for Spain since his debut with his country. Already their youngest-ever goalscorer, Yamal has proven himself to be capable of handling the pressures of international football.

Now, moving forward, he has the chance to possibly even become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros if he manages to hit the back of the net.

Even apart from his assist and debut record against Croatia, the youngster was effective and efficient against Spain’s opponents. His dribbling, awareness, passes, quality in duels, and a lot of different things went the way the Barcelona star wanted them to go and he delivered an exceptional performance.