Barcelona wonderkid becomes most revalued star in Europe

Despite experiencing some harsh events like the dismissal of Xavi and the painful elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint Germain, Lamine Yamal had a season with the Barcelona first team that few other players have had in their careers.

The young winger was not only able to make himself an undisputed starter for Xavi, despite the presence of more experienced options like Raphinha and Ferran Torres, but also proved himself to be one of the most decisive and disruptive players in La Liga, and also performing at a very high level in the Champions League.

During the last season, the Spanish forward was able to record 7 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances, and these performances have resulted in him getting a call-up for the UEFA EURO 2024 with the Spanish national team, with whom he has already made his senior-level debut.

Thus, from being a player known only to the keenest followers of Barcelona, Yamal has grown to be one of the most readily recognized players in European football, and that too only at the age of 16. In this period, his value has also skyrocketed, and he is already valued at €90 million by Transfermarkt, a ridiculous amount for a player of his age.

In fact, as SPORT has noted, Yamal is the player to have seen the greatest appreciation in his value in the last year, as he went from 0 to €90 million. Cole Palmer, the Chelsea starlet, was second in this regard, as he recorded a €65 million appreciation, while the Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham, saw a €60 million increase in his valuation.

Other footballers like Gyokeres (Sporting Portugal), Mainoo (Manchester United), Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Neves (Benfica), Savio (Girona), Zirkee (Bologna), and Foden (Manchester City), were the other top ten players to have improved their values the most.