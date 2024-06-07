Barcelona to be without key defender for entirety of preseason

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi missed out narrowly on the Spain squad for the Euros, as Luis de la Fuente left the 17-year-old out, one of three players cut from the preliminary squad. The teenage wonderkid will likely go to the Olympics though.

Spain were keen not to call-up Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal for both the Olympics and the Euros, to avoid exhaustion and potential injuries, as was the case with Pedri three years ago. Hence de la Fuente has agreed with under-21 manager Santi Denia that Cubarsi should go to Paris, where he will likely be a mainstay, rather than a role player in Germany. As per Sport, Lamine Yamal will only play the Euros.

Cubarsi will now have until the first of July off, when Denia has called up his squad for their preparations. Their matches will begin on the 25th of July, and should Spain make it to the semi-finals, then their matches will continue on until the 8th or 9th of August, ruling Cubarsi out for the entirety of Barcelona’s preseason, and returning him a week before La Liga begins. Taking into account the break he will likely need, it’s quite possible Hansi Flick will not work with him until September.

Many were surrpised Cubarsi did not make the cut for de la Fuente, and that extends to the Spain squad, as per Toni Juanmarti, who says that some were in shock at the decision.

Los jugadores de la selección española están muy sorprendidos con la ausencia de Cubarsí. En el grupo daban por hecho que Pau estaría en la Euro y hablan de “sorpresón”. Alguno incluso dice ser incapaz de entenderlo. Normal. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 7, 2024

The Olympics decision played a major part in Cubarsi’s absence from the squad, while Aleix Garcia was unfortunate with the fact that he was considered a pivote, and has two of Spain’s best players in Rodri Hernandez and Martin Zubimendi ahead of him. Once the Real Sociedad star had proven his fitness from a thigh problem, his chances were dramatically slimmed.

Llorente was also left out, as per Relevo, as Jesus Navas also proved his fitness to de la Fuente. The Spain coach considered that he had more than enough attacking resources to leave out Llorente as a midfielder, and his place in the squad was mostly down to the question marks over the Sevilla veteran. At the age of 29, Llorente struggled to digest the blow, leaving the camp with a somber face.