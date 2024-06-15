Barcelona winger unlocks his leadership and stands up for Brazil

As a club, FC Barcelona has never truly denied the acceptance of any leaders that may arrive. Many inspirational players have previously donned the Blaugrana colors, and to this day they are remembered. However, at least in recent times, there has definitely been a lack of leadership at Barcelona.

The Catalan club, as a result of this flaw, has seen its first team falter in moments when they need motivation and commitment. Perhaps with a sound leader on the field, collapses would not happen as often as they do when Barcelona is involved.

However, leaders are not always just born, they are also made and refined. Especially when it comes to Barcelona, to step up as a leader is a trait that is highly appreciated. Not every player manages to do that at the club level, but sometimes, certain special players do find their knack for leadership at the international level.

That certainly may not be true for most leaders, but it may just be the case for Barcelona winger Raphinha. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the 27-year-old Barcelona forward was recorded ahead of the game against the United States of America giving a pep talk of sorts to his Brazilian teammates:

“This shirt weighs. It’s bigger than anyone here. But the shirt alone won’t make you win the game. If we don’t give everything in the field, if we don’t put dedication from the first to the last minute. If one of us doesn’t run if we see that a partner is tired and needs help, we won’t win the game. If one who is on the bench enters and doesn’t give 100%, we won’t win the game.”

Bold and leading statements, they reflect the nature of a player who puts his all on the pitch. While Raphinha may not be the golden child at Barcelona when it comes to efficiency and end-product, but it is almost close to impossible to deny that the ferocious winger plays with extreme passion and tenacity.

With Brazil having struggled for results in recent times, they need to step up and they need someone to help them do it. Dorival Junior may have taken over the head coach position from Tite, but Brazil is hardly looking invincible under him. Perhaps with the help of the Barcelona man and some other talented players, the Brazilian side can look to cause some issues at the Copa America.