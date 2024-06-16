Barcelona winger unfazed by departure rumours, not thinking of an exit – report

While Ferran Torres has not asserted his presence in Catalonia, his mental resilience and ability to come good under pressure have often stood out.

The Spanish winger has never been one to quit, and despite not being a regular starter for Barcelona last season, scored 11 goals for the club across all competitions.

The managerial change now throws his future into doubt, especially given Barcelona’s financial situation and the pressing need to make big sales. AS, however, brings to light that the player is not yet prepared to give up on his dream.

A tailor-made system for Torres

As revealed by the Spanish outlet, Torres is completely focused on succeeding in Barcelona and pays no heed to noise in the media about his departure. He is currently on duty with La Roja and hopes to return having made a mark in the Euros.

Ferran Torres does not want to leave Barcelona. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The winger sees Hansi Flick’s arrival to be a positive change as he understands that the German tactician prefers physically strong footballers, a category he places himself in.

Further, he sees himself to benefit from the new manager’s arrival in that he is a player who likes to push forward in attack and play vertically, an approach Flick believes in.

A laughable offer

Torres has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, the latest of which are Newcastle United.

Earlier this week, reports had it that the Premier League club were willing to table an offer of €15 million with €5 million in variables for the player. Torres’ entourage, however, finds that figure to be blatantly insulting for what the youngster offers.

Moreover, they do not even consider the offer from a club that will not compete in Europe next season. A move to Newcastle, thus, appears highly unlikely.