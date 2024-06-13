Barcelona winger target talks about his future ahead of the Euros

FC Barcelona enter the summer transfer window with clear intentions about reinforcing the team. The desire to acquire a new pivot is still as strong as ever, but there are also other challenges. For Barcelona to truly rebirth themselves in better fashion, more arrivals need to be acquired.

One specific position where Barcelona have a certain few targets is the left-wing position. Nico Williams, aged 21, is currently the name most heavily linked to Barcelona as their priority target if they do end up deciding to reinforce their frontline at all in the summer.

Now, ahead of both the summer transfer market going into full swing and the start of the European Championship in Germany, SPORT has highlighted the fact that Nico Williams recently gave an interview talking about his future beyond the summer and regarding Athletic Club as well as Barcelona.

The Barcelona target seems to make it quite clear that he is comfortable at Athletic Club and is focused completely on the Euros for now: “My future? I am very happy at Athletic. They’ve given me everything and have supported me 100%. That’s what I have to say.”

“I have everything quite clear; Athletic is my home, I’m very happy, but right now I am focused on the Euro because I want to be at 100%. As for the rest, I don’t know what will happen.”

He also mentioned that he has instructed his agent to withhold any news until after the end of the Euros. “I have to focus on one thing, the Euro, which is why I told my agent that I don’t want to know anything until the competition is over.”

Having renewed with Athletic Club until 2027 when he signed the new deal in 2023, there are reports claiming that the new release clause could be anywhere between €50-60 million. Speaking about his renewal, the Barcelona target stated:

“I am very comfortable in Bilbao, Athletic and I are on this journey together, which is why I decided to renew; it’s the team of my dreams.”

However, the player was then asked if other Barcelona players in the national team have at all tried to convince him to change ships, to which Nico replied with a straight answer: “We don’t talk about that, they don’t tease me, they are very serious.”