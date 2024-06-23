Barcelona winger target sends a not-so-assuring message

In most operations, FC Barcelona only takes a step forward if they have a strong foundation. While they tend to poke around and inquire about many players across the market, a formal first step requires good research. That is why, until and unless they are sure about the requirements and probability of any specific deal, Barcelona do not take steps forward.

Despite their interest in bringing Nico Williams to the club, Barcelona have not yet made any official approach. Even despite his €58 million release clause, a value disclosed by Fabrizio Romano recently, Barcelona still have some skepticism about reaching an agreement on a personal level.

Recently, the 21-year-old Athletic Club winger has only further added to this skepticism. As highlighted by SPORT, the player recently spoke about several topics in an interview, and his response to being asked about his future will hardly be an assuring one for Barcelona:

“I recently renewed with Athletic. I am very comfortable at Athletic. I am very happy. I just renewed. It’s very strange that you ask me these questions…”

It now seems that the player is willing to give no hints about his future. Instead of leaving it to be open-ended, the Athletic Club winger is looking to defend his position in his current club and does not look to give any indications about possibly leaving the Basque club and joining Barcelona.

For now, Barça is purposefully not making any major advancements towards the player. Beyond just the finances and personal intricacies of the operation, the timing is also not right.

Barcelona may end up waiting until after the conclusion of the Euros before they even consider possibly activating the young winger’s release clause. As far as his new contract goes as well, Williams is currently signed to Athletic Club until 2027.

On a more positive note, Williams did end up sharing a few positive words about his partnership with Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, and the special connection he shared with him in the Spanish National team, one that Barça still dreams of recreating at club level:

“I don’t know if we are the best wingers in EUROS, but we have an incredible connection, we get along very well, we understand each other. I’m very happy to have him, he’s a wonderkid…”