Barcelona winger set to start for Brazil vs Costa Rica

Although he could not get his hands on any major trophy, Raphinha still had a good second season at Barcelona as he was one of the most impressive players in the team, especially in the UEFA Champions League knock-out rounds where he scored three goals in the two legs of quarter-final against PSG.

While his season ended trophyless with Barcelona, he still can win an international title with his Brazil national side as they are one of the favorites for Copa America 2024. The Canarinha are going to kick off their campaign with a match against Costa Rica on Tuesday.

According to SPORT, Raphniha will be rewarded for his good form with Barcelona with a guaranteed place in the starting eleven in this match by the coach Dorival Jr. Thus, he will form the attack along with the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. The Barcelona winger will take his place in his preferred right-wing position.

While his position in the match against Costa Rica is guaranteed, Raphinha will have to ensure he offers his very best as both Savinho and Endrick will be pushing for a spot in the Brazilian attack.

The Girona winger has surprised with his quality in the three weeks of training that he had with the Brazilian team, while the Brazil fans are in support of seeing a frontline made up of the soon-to-be Real Madrid trio of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Endrick.

The rest of the Brazil team will not have any notable association with Barcelona. Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomes, and Lucas Paqueta are expected to make up the midfield, while the defense will be made up of Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, and Wendell. Allison will be guarding the goal for the Selecao.