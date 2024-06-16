Barcelona winger not even willing to ‘listen’ to Newcastle United offer – report

Barcelona winger not even willing to ‘listen’ to Newcastle United offer – report

Following the appointment of Hansi Flick, Ferran Torres is one of the players who finds himself in a precarious situation.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the candidates who could be offloaded in the summer, in order to make way for new players.

There has been no shortage of suitors either, with Newcastle United emerging as one of the potential suitors for the Spanish international.

Barcelona unwilling to consider Newcastle bid

It was even reported that the Premier League outfit had proposed a €15 million bid for Ferran Torres, which included €5 million add-ons.

However, as reported by Diario SPORT, Newcastle United’s offer is too low for Barcelona. As such, the club did not even consider the offer.

Will Ferran Torres stay at Barcelona this summer? (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Barça paid as much as €55 million when they signed Ferran from Manchester City. The club are looking to recoup most of that amount this summer, although they could face multiple obstacles in doing so.

Ferran doesn’t want to leave

One of Barcelona’s biggest headaches could be Ferran himself. As per the report, the Spaniard remains persistent in his desire to remain at Camp Nou.

The former Man City winger wants to continue fighting for a place in the team, even after the appointment of Hansi Flick.

This is not a novel problem for Barça, as several players in the past have declined the chance to leave the club even after being informed of their role in the team.

Ferran appears to be the latest entrant on this list. It essentially means that even if Barcelona manage to find a suitable offer for the Spaniard, the player’s departure would ultimately depend on whether or not he wants to leave Camp Nou.