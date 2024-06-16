Barcelona winger aims dig at Kylian Mbappe over Euros-World Cup debate

Kylian Mbappe recently raised many eyebrows by labelling the European Championship a more difficult competition than the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe, who is leading the French team at Euro 2024, spoke about the difficulty of the Euros compared to the World Cup.

“The Euros are a difficult competition, more than a World Cup,” Mbappe said. “All the teams know each other and the style of soccer is similar. Group stages are similar.”

Raphinha’s response to Mbappe

Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha, though, was quick to clap back as he pointed out how France lost the World Cup final to a South American team.

“Mbappe saying Euros is difficult that World Cup? Unfortunately for him and happily for us, he lost a World Cup final against a South American team,” he said (h/t BeIN Sports).

Raphinha was quick to fire shots at Mbappe following his comments (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I would like to see the European teams play the South American qualifiers on the pitches we play on,” the attacker added.

This friendly fire comes just as both players prepare for their respective national teams this summer. Mbappe will lead France at the Euros, while Raphinha looks to help Brazil reclaim the Copa America title.

Raphinha’s response to Ronaldinho

Speaking of Copa America, Raphinha also issued a response to Ronaldinho’s comments about not watching the Brazilian team.

The Barcelona winger issued a less-than-subtle response, stating, “Ronaldinho said he will not watch the Brazil national team? A few days ago, he was asking Vinicius Jr. for Brazil match tickets.”

Ronaldinho’s comments came in the aftermath of poor reception towards the quality of the Brazilian team. Not everyone, of course, appreciated his statement, including Raphinha, who would like to prove him wrong as Brazil prepare for the upcoming Copa America.