Barcelona willing to listen to offers for most of the squad – report

A radical change can take place in the FC Barcelona team, that was unable to win any major title in the last season, before the end of the summer transfer window. This is not only the case because of the managerial change that has taken place recently, but also because of the economic conditions of the Catalan club.

There are very few players in the squad who can be considered completely untransferable. According to SPORT, there are only six such players in the current squad, i.e., Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, and Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Other than these players, the Blaugranes would be open to selling any other footballer but would treat them individually. Some players would be actively sought to be sold in the market, while others will depart only if an irresistible offer arrives.

The latter is the case for Inaki Pena, who is going to be Ter Stegen’s alternative next season and wants to stay at the club. He has a contract till 2026, and Barcelona will sell him only if a big offer arrives.

In the backline, Marcos Alonso is running out of contract, and Cancelo’s future is yet to be sorted. Araujo had been linked with a move away from the club for some time, but now, he is expected to remain, especially as he is being considered a key component for Hansi Flick’s defense. Thus, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde will both be sold only if a very big offer comes.

This is also the case for the remaining center-backs in the team, i.e., Kounde, Christensen, and Inigo Martinez, with the latter needing to be registered with La Liga once again this summer.

In the midfielder, one of the departures that is almost certain is that of Oriol Romeu, who can return to Girona this summer.

Sergi Roberto’s contract is yet to be renewed, while Frenkie de Jong is facing a situation similar to Ronald Araujo, i.e., being linked with a move away from the club recently, but being an important player for the new coach. Thus, as is the case with Gundogan, he will be sold only if a big offer comes in.

This is also true for Robert Lewandowski in the attack, who is without any doubt going to be important for Flick, but whose age and high salary can tempt Barcelona to part ways with him if a big offer comes. The Catalans will also listen to proposals for Raphinha and Ferran Torres, with the former having a greater demand in the market, and neither of them too keen to leave.

Lastly, Vitor Roque will have the opportunity to impress Flick in the coming pre-season, but his future is highly uncertain, and Barcelona are prioritizing a loan move for him.