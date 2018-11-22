How Barcelona will attempt to re-sign Neymar from PSG

Neymar could be on his way back to Barcelona.

Barcelona are reportedly in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar about bringing the Brazilian star back to Spain.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for £200 million, but has regularly been linked with a move back to Spain, to either his former club or to Real Madrid.

The move shocked the Spanish champions, with Gerard Pique claiming Neymar would be staying at the Nou Camp just before the move was completed.

However Neymar has been rumoured to be unhappy in Paris ever since his move, and Goal suggests that there have been discussions between Barcelona and his representatives about how to bring him back from France.

In order to set the stage for the transfer, Neymar would have to express remorse over the manner and haste in which he originally left the club, to improve his relationship with the fans back in Barcelona.

There are also financial considerations for club and player. Neymar earns £775,447 every week, and he would have to reduce his demands, especially given the huge new contract they signed with Lionel Messi this season. Neymar is willing to reduce his salary.





Secondly, PSG would demand a huge transfer fee having spent £200m on him just a little over one year ago. In order to facilitate the transfer, Barcelona are willing to offer players in part-exchange, with Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele under consideration.

Ultimately, Barcelona consider the move one that rests on Neymar. He will have to drive the transfer in order to be released from PSG, which may not be possible unless he makes his position at his current club untenable.