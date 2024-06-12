Barcelona want to sell attacker amid Premier League and Saudi Arabia interest

As the summer transfer window inches closer with each passing day, Barcelona are working hard to improve their Financial Fair Play situation and return to the 1:1 ruling.

The Nike deal is bound to help while the club are also searching for new investors for Barça Studios, to cover the payment that Libero failed to make.

However, the mode of player sales to generate quick revenue has not been ruled out yet and it appears that Raphinha is emerging as a strong candidate to be sold.

Barcelona want to sell Raphinha

Indeed, as per journalist Jose Alvarez, Barcelona want to sell Raphinha this summer with the Brazilian attacker attracting interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.

In fact, as has already been reported, the 27-year-old has offers from the Middle East, where clubs are prepared to break the bank for his signing.

Raphinha, up until this point, has been intent on staying put at Barcelona and has even informed the club that he does not wish to consider a departure.

Set to be sold? (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

But in case the Catalans themselves push to sell him, the forward might accept the situation and agree to an exit in the summer.

Raphinha enjoyed another solid season with Barça last, shining bright especially in the second half of the campaign.

It had been suggested that the former Leeds United man would be a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans next season.

However, given the financial situation, nothing can be taken off the table. And with some teams in Saudi Arabia prepared to shell out €100 million for him, it is hard for Barcelona to not get tempted into a sale.